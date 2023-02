SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly discusses the week in Impact including two number one contender’s qualifying matches, a Digital Media Title match, new challengers for the Knockouts title, and plenty of backstage action. Plus a look at new Impact merchandise.

