VIP AUDIO 2/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Are Cody’s promos undercutting Sami’s momentum? Should AEW run house shows? Do Triple Threat matches have to be no DQ? Plus referees, Booker T, more (95 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss listener emails on these topics…

Booker T’s commentary on NXT and is Vic Joseph underrated for having to deal with it.

Tom Hannifan’s commentary on Impact.

Is AEW’s live event ticket sales decline becoming a story?

Is AEW running house shows a good idea, and how far should they go with loading up the shows?

Does AEW need to focus on creating a centerpiece lead babyface?

Didn’t Cody Rhodes’s praised promos lately undercut the idea of Sami Zayn being any real threat to Roman Reigns?

Should Tony Khan have edited MJF’s promo about getting oral sex and covering up the vehicular manslaughter of his girlfriend?

Would pro wrestling benefit from referees being portrayed as more competent?

Is there a case to be made for Triple Threat and Fatal Four-way matches being no DQ? Is there a way around it?

Why do so many people in wrestling try to discredit wrestling reporters?

Is there a way for Sami and Cody to each win one of Roman’s two titles?

Is Wade going overboard suggesting AEW might not exist by the time the Jacksonville Jaguars win a Super Bowl?

