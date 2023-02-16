VIP AUDIO 2/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Jay White’s future, Dynamite’s sinking ratings last few weeks, reviews of UFC 284, Dynamite, Rampage, New Japan New Beginning (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reaction to AEW Dynamite’s sinking viewership in recent weeks.

Review of AEW Rampage and why Todd didn’t like it one bit.

Review of AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Christopher Daniels segment and the criticism of the show in some circles.

Review of UFC 284 including Wade’s thoughts

Review of New Japan’s “The New Beginning in Osaka” event.

What is Jay White’s future and is he better off in WWE or AEW?

