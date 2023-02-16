News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Jay White’s future, Dynamite’s sinking ratings last few weeks, reviews of UFC 284, Dynamite, Rampage, New Japan New Beginning (77 min.)

February 16, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reaction to AEW Dynamite’s sinking viewership in recent weeks.
  • Review of AEW Rampage and why Todd didn’t like it one bit.
  • Review of AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Christopher Daniels segment and the criticism of the show in some circles.
  • Review of UFC 284 including Wade’s thoughts
  • Review of New Japan’s “The New Beginning in Osaka” event.
  • What is Jay White’s future and is he better off in WWE or AEW?

