VIP AUDIO 2/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Justin Credible’s book review including doing acid on airplane with top WWE stars, reviews of Raw, Smackdown, NXT (82 min.)

Review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the build to Elimination Chamber and the concurrent hype for Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes as title contenders on major events.

Full preview of WWE Elimination Chamber with predictions.

Review of NXT including Jinder Mahal’s comment leading to fans jeering Bron Breakker.

Thoughts on Jerry Jarrett.

A thorough review of Justin Credible’s new book including a story about him doing acid on an airplane with other wrestlers he named.

