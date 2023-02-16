VIP AUDIO 2/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, Justin Credible’s book review including doing acid on airplane with top WWE stars, reviews of Raw, Smackdown, NXT (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the build to Elimination Chamber and the concurrent hype for Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes as title contenders on major events.
- Full preview of WWE Elimination Chamber with predictions.
- Review of NXT including Jinder Mahal’s comment leading to fans jeering Bron Breakker.
- Thoughts on Jerry Jarrett.
- A thorough review of Justin Credible’s new book including a story about him doing acid on an airplane with other wrestlers he named.
