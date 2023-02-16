News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1811 (Feb. 15, 2023): Keller’s cover story on Jerry Jarrett, Counihan column on Japan’s interpromotional history, Parks on WWE injuries in 2023, more

February 16, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1811

Cover-dated February 15, 2023

LINK: 1811 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK FOR ALL 2021 NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Jerry Jarrett… Alan Counihan column on Japan’s interpromotional history… Greg Parks on WWE injuries in 2023… Keller’s TV reports on Raw, Dynamite, and Smackdown… Sean Radican’s NJPW PPV report… Torch Newswire… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*