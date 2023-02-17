FREE PODCAST 2/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (2-8-2018) WWE Elimination Chamber hype, will Heyman turn on Brock and join Reigns, Booker-Graves controversy, Strowman, more (175 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-8-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell discussing the Booker T-Corey Graves controversy, 205 Live changes, Smackdown’s new Top Ten, Elimination Chamber developments, the Women’s Elimination Chamber, ROH’s announced Streaming Service launch, Rusev Day, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

Why is Nick Aldis a polarizing figure in pro wrestling?

The latest on the NWA videos produced by Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana

The WWE Women’s Division and predictions on Elimination Chamber

Mixed Match Challenge reviews so far.

Where might Braun Strowman land in WrestleMania line-up

The Jason Jordan injury and storyline.

Who should turn between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

Could Paul Heyman turn on Brock Lesnar and manage Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre’s 2018?

NXT Takeover possibilities.

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shane McMahon-Daniel Bryan

Heels getting chant-alongs.

Growth of Women’s Division

Becky Lynch possibly turning heel.

And more!

