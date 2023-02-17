FREE PODCAST 2/16 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-13-2018) Keller & Jason Australia talk Elimination Chamber hype, Cena’s hint on Undertaker, live callers, on-site report (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Raw Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (2-13-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Jason from Australia as they talk about latest Elimination Chamber developments with callers and respond to emails plus an on-site correspondent. Topics include John Cena dropping a hint about Undertaker, the upside of Elias, the wisdom of Braun Strowman becoming more human and less caveman, possible WrestleMania scenarios for Brock Lesnar, the latest with a busy women’s division, the absence of 205 Live, and more.

