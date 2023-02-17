FREE PODCAST 2/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #213 (2-8-93) of the PWTorch including Hogan returning to WWF, Bill Watts demoted, Jimmy Hart turns face, more (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the fifty-seventh episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #213 of the PWTorch including Hulk back in WWF, Bill Watts demoted, Jim Ross taken off TV, Eric Bischoff rises in power, Jimmy Hart turns face, part three of the Torch Talk with British Bulldog, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

