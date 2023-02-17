SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 16, 2023 (RECORDED)

KISSIMMEE, FL AT OSCEOLA HERITAGE PARK

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-A graphic with a voiceover acknowledging the passing of Jerry Jarrett.

-Recap of last week’s show.

(1) CHRIS BEY (w/Ace Austin) vs. KUSHIDA (w/Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

This was a prelude to the upcoming six-man match at No Surrender. They went to the mat early and exchanged holds. They went back and forth, exchanging moves and chops. The action spilled to the floor. Kushida caught Bey with a running knee to the floor. Back in the ring, Kushida put Bey in an armlock.

Kushida kicked Bey, but Bey fought back. Kushida applied a chinlock. Kushida stayed on the attack and worked Bey’s arm. Bey caught Kushida with a superkick on the outside. They clotheslined each other on the floor, but they beat the count to get back in. They traded punches. Bey got the momentum and scored a two count.

Bey caught Kushida with a rotating kick, but Kushida fought back and sent Bey to the floor. Kushida caught Bey with a flip from the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, Kushida dropkicked Bey, followed by a running kick. Bey avoided an armlock and came back with a leg drop from the ropes for a two count. Bey went for a cutter, but Kushida got Bey in an armlock. After trading the advantage, Kushida rolled up Bey for a pin.

WINNER: Kushida in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A super opening match. This was really good throughout, but especially the finishing sequence.)

-Santino sat at a table with Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray. Santino said he couldn’t have them fighting anymore, but they could work it out at No Surrender during a Busted Open segment with Dave LaGreca. Dreamer said he was looking to settle it and they were too old for this. Bully said he agreed. Bully said it would be best if Dreamer just left Impact. Bully said Dreamer served no purpose anymore. Santino told them to stop arguing. Bully demanded to talk first at the debate. Santino said whoever wins in the shortest time next week will get to talk first. Bully said fine and walked off. [c]

(2) RHINO vs. STEVE MACLIN

This was a qualifying match for the number one contender’s match at No Surrender. Rhino got a headlock early, but Maclin came back with chops and punches. Rhino fought back. Rhino suplexed Maclin, followed by a hiptoss. Maclin regrouped on the outside. They brawled outside the ring. Rhino accidentally hit the post and Maclin threw him into the post. [c]

Back in the ring, Maclin had the advantage. Maclin missed a headbutt off the ropes. Rhino made a comeback. Rhino suplexed Maclin for a two count. Maclin came back with punches. Rhino got the Gore on Maclin but couldn’t go for the pin. Maclin speared Rhino and got a two count. Maclin delivered the Wake Up Call (Heath’s move) and got the pin.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Hard-hitting match. No surprise that Maclin advanced.)

-Gia Miller had a sit-down interview with Masha Slamovich. Masha answered all questions in Russian. Subtitles appeared on the screen. Masha invited Mickie to watch her break Alisha tonight.

-Rich Swann was shown warming up for his match, [c]

(3) BARRY HOROWITZ vs. JOHNNY SWINGER (w/Zicky Dice)

Dice took the mic and talked about Swinger getting 50 wins to get a title shot. Dice said he found someone with a worse record than theirs. Barry Horowitz (famous 80’s enhancement wrestler) walked to the ring. It appeared the fans weren’t familiar with him. Swinger got the early advantage and Dice interfered. Fans chanted “Barry”. Barry made a comeback with punches.

Swinger poked Barry in the eyes and went for a neckbreaker. All of a sudden, The (KISS) Demon’s music played and he walked to the ramp. Barry used the distraction to get the pin. He patted himself on the back.

WINNER: Barry Horowitz in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun comedy relief. Cute, but didn’t overstay its welcome.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Moose. He talked about Joe Hendry humiliating people like Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. He said that he doesn’t get humiliated, he gets even. [c]

-Moose was destroying a car outside. Santino ran up and said it was his. Moose thought it was Hendry’s. Hendry walked up. Santino made a Combat Match between the two at No Surrender.

(4) EDDIE EDWARDS vs. HEATH

This was the final qualifying match for the number one contender’s match. Heath clotheslined Eddie (who now has a green-tinted mohawk) over the top rope and followed with a flip. Eddie recovered and dove through the ropes on Heath. The action returned to the ring and Eddie had the upper hand. Heath came back with a leg lariat. Heath got a two count after a powerslam.

Heath gave Eddie a spinebuster. Fans were solidly behind Heath. Eddie superplexed Heath, followed by a Tiger Driver for a two count. Heath rolled up Eddie for a two count. Eddie clotheslined Heath. Eddie went for a suplex but the lights went out and there was thunder (a PCO tease). Heath used the distraction to get the Wake Up Call and the pin.

WINNER: Heath in 7:00.

After the match, PCO appeared in the ring and fought with Eddie. PCO got the best of it but Eddie rolled out before PCO jumped off the top rope.

(D.L.’s Take: This match was good and really picked up towards the end. I was surprised that Heath advanced.)

-The Design promo. Deaner talked about Kon facing Frankie Kazarian at No Surrender. Deaner said they would address if Callihan joining The Design was just a ploy. He said Step Five would be revealed next week. Callihan asked what it was and Deaner told him to show up next week. [c]

-Father James Mitchell w/ The Hex promo. Mitchell said that Rosemary made her father very upset, so he brought in The Hex. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle said they had unfinished business and were going after the titles. Mitchell said his boss was thrilled with their attack last week. Mitchell talked about selling his soul and he needed rest. He left. Kay and Belle checked with each other to discuss if they had sold their souls too.

-Mickie James walked to the ring and sat with the broadcast team.

(5) ALISHA vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH

Alisha punched Masha, who didn’t sell the punches. Masha took Alisha to the mat. Alisha fought back but Masha gave her a German suplex. Masha gave Alisha the Snow Plow and got the pin.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 2:00.

Masha put a choke on Alisha after the match and Mickie ran in for the save. Masha caught Mickie in a choke. Referees came out to break it up.

(D.L.’s Take: Effective angle to heat up the upcoming Knockouts title match.)

-Crazzy Steve/Black Taurus promo. Steve said that Trey Miguel attacking him from behind was a big mistake. Steve challenged Trey to a Monster’s Ball match.

-Kenny King was shown warming up. [c]

-Clip of Jonathan Gresham challenging Mike Bailey to a match on BTI. Bailey accepted.

-Santino stood with Dirty Dango, Gresham, and Bailey to make the match official. Dango suggested they team up next week. Santino said it was a good idea. Barry Horowitz approached Santino. He said he wanted the deal that if he won 50 matches, he could get a title shot. Santino said he could face Rhino next. Barry declined and said he was happy being 1-0.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the No Surrender card. For next week’s TV show, they announced:

Beat the Clock Challenge: Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey

Allysin Kay vs. Taya Valkyrie

Deaner & Callihan vs. Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura

Monster’s Ball Match: Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve

Hannifan and Rehwold pitched to Kevin Kelly for tonight’s NJPW lineup.

-Kenny King and Rich Swann did their ring entrances. [c]

(5) RICH SWANN vs. KENNY KING

King took over early with punches and chops. King gloated and danced. Swann fired back but got cut off. King kicked Swann. Swann did a flip on King on the outside. Back in the ring, Swann caught King with a crossbody block. Swann chopped and punched King. Hannifan noted that Swann never got a rematch for the Impact Title.

Swann kicked King. King dropped Swann head first on the turnbuckle and clotheslined him. King grabbed Swann’s hair. Swann fought back. King gave Swann a backbreaker. Swann suplexed King. [c]

Swann had the advantage after the break. King gave Swann a spinebuster. King power slammed Swann. Swann made a comeback with a sunset flip and a reverse rana. Swann got a two count. Swann delivered a series of kicks. King put Swann in a single leg Boston Crab. Swann reached the ropes to break it. Fans chanted “This is awesome”.

They traded kicks and knocked each other to the mat. Swann caught King with a cutter and got a two count. Swann missed a splash and King gave him a Tiger Driver. King picked up Swann, but Swann rolled him for a pin to get the win.

WINNER: Rich Swann in 16:00.

King attacked Swann after the match and brought in a chair. Josh Alexander ran in and stopped him. Swann went to kick King, but accidentally kicked Alexander.

(D.L.’s Take: Really good match. They were given plenty of time and delivered. Nice angle at the end to cause some dissension going into the No Surrender main event.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This week’s episode was more focused on the in-ring action. It was solid throughout, highlighted by Chris Bey vs. Kushida and the main event. The show was a fun and easy watch. The No Surrender lineup looks pretty stacked.

CATCH-UP: 2/9 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Digital Media Championship, No Surrender hype, more