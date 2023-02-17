SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Usos reportedly will be able to travel to Montreal this weekend for the Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday night.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that though Jimmy and Jey were reportedly restricted from entering Canada due to legal issues, they will be open to travel into the country on Saturday night. Last week on Smackdown, Roman Reigns directed both Usos to stay away from the event where he will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. Reigns just crossed the 900 day mark as champion.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will air live on Peacock on Saturday February 18. Other matches on the show include a men’s Elimination Chamber match between Austin Theory, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed with the United States Championship on the line, a women’s Elimination Chamber match between Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Carmella, Nikki Cross, and Asuka to determine the number one contender for Bianca Belair and the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley & Finn Balor, and more.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford – WWE United States Championship Chamber Match

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Natalya – WWE Raw Women’s Championship WrestleMania Number One Contender Chamber Match

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley & Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S AEW DYNAMITE RECEIPT 2/15: Flat show features important building blocks for Revolution