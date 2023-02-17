Vince McMahon asking price for WWE reportedly revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon reportedly has a price in mind for WWE and it’s a number with lots of zeros.

Bloomberg is reporting that McMahon has already received offers for the business and that he is looking to sell the company for $9 billion. The report also indicates that Endeavor Media is seen as a likely bidder for the company. Endeavor currently is a co-owner of UFC.

McMahon returned to the WWE in January after retiring in the summer of 2022 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and a Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments to former employees with whom he allegedly had affairs with.

Vince McMahon is now the Executive Chairman of WWE and indicated his interest in selling the company upon returning to WWE. Since McMahon’s return, Stephanie McMahon stepped down as C0-CEO. Paul Levesque has maintained control of WWE creative since Vince retired.

