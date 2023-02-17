SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 15, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

NXT champion competes on Main Event

(1) BRON BREAKKER vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Tozawa dodged a charging Breakker, then appeared beside himself with fear, as though someone had yanked him out of the path of a speeding bus. Tozawa applied a waist lock but Breakker tossed him off. Tozawa persisted and hit a drop kick, but Breakker eventually took him down with a spinebuster. Breakker applied a chin lock.

Tozawa battled out but Breakker ran the ropes at high speed and took out Tozawa with a clothesline. He hoisted Tozawa into a vertical suplex, then walked a few steps before dropping him onto his back. Breakker hit a standing moonsault and covered for two, then applied another chin lock.

Tozawa got free and finally took Breakker down with a hurricanrana before hitting a low altitude drop kick. Tozawa then knocked Breakker down with a missile drop kick and covered for a one-count. Breakker gorilla pressed Tozawa, but Tozawa quickly slipped down and took out Breakker’s left knee from behind. Tozawa climbed to the top rope but Breakker ran to meet him there and suplexed him to the mat. Breakker lowered his shoulder straps, then power slammed Tozawa to the canvas and covered him for the three-count.

WINNER: Bron Breakker by pinfall in 3:45.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Pretty much a squash. This was brief, even by Main Event standards. The announcers set us up for this outcome, saying that Tozawa’s chances might not be great against Breakker, but as a consolation, “he has the heart of the lion and the speed of a cheetah.” The traits of these large cats weren’t enough to overcome the NXT champion, who for some reason is wrestling on Main Event.)

(2) DANA BROOKE vs. WENDY CHOO

The women locked up and Brooke flipped Choo to the mat. She landed smoothly and silently, then posed in a napping position. Choo took a sip from her bottle, then squared up again. Choo offered Brooke a sip of her beverage, which Brooke accepted. Choo clapped and squealed, then picked up a sleep mask from her corner and put it on Brooke, which Brooke allowed for some reason. Choo then rolled up the blindfolded Brooke for a two-count.

Brooke had enough of Choo’s nonsense and laid in a series of forearm shots in the corner before driving her to the mat with a bulldog. Brooke covered Choo three times, but Choo kicked out each time. Brooke applied a rear choke hold as we cut to break.

Choo appeared to be unconscious on the mat but she came alive when the ref did the arm-drop test. Choo escaped the hold and blocked Brooke’s attacks before knocking her down with a chop to the chest. Choo suplexed Brooke to the mat, then did a cartwheel splash to Brooke in the corner. Choo jumped from the middle rope with a high cross body, then covered Brooke for two. Choo attempted a full nelson but Brooke resisted, then dropped to the mat and tossed Choo down. Choo dodged a charging Brooke in the corner, then rolled Brooke up for a two-count. Brooke came back with a clothesline and a splash in the middle of the ring, then a two-count cover of her own.

Brooke positioned Choo on the mat, then climbed to the top rope. Meanwhile, Choo rolled toward that corner and cuddled her pillow. Brooke dragged Choo back to the middle, with the pillow, and kicked her in the gut. She went back to the top rope, and this time Choo slowly rolled out of range. Brooke shouted, “I’ve had enough!” and they had a tug-of-war with the pillow. Choo let go, causing Brooke to stumble and fall backward. Choo jumped in with a jacknife cover and three-count. Shamelessly, Byron said, “You can’t fault that game plan!”

WINNER: Wendy Choo by pinfall in 6:20.

(Meyers’s Analysis: The crowd was not into this horseshit, and rightfully so. It’s awkward to see Choo run this stupid gimmick to such a flat reaction.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.2

