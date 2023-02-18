2/18 WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS: Keller’s report on Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, full card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS

FEBRUARY 18, 2023

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-A video package previewed the event.

-They went live to the arena where Michael Cole touted the sellout crowd of 17,271. They went to Cole and Corey Graves at ringside. Cole noted the first major event in Montreal was in 1997 and the city wants and needs this to be different.

(Keller’s Analysis: There will be a riot if Vince McMahon walks out and screws Sami Zayn. It wouldn’t be funny at all.)

(1) WOMEN’S ELIMINATION CHAMBER – ASUKA vs. NIKKI CROSS vs. CARMELLA vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. LIV MORGAN vs. NATALYA

Asuka made her entrance first. Cole noted this is the second Chamber appearance for Asuka. Carmella came out second. Graves said she’s his pick to win. Raquel Rodriguez came out third. She circled the cage and shook the chains before entering her pod. When Nikki came out fourth, she eyed the other three who were in their pods. Carmella wouldn’t even look her in the eyes. Asuka stared at her and tried to match her crazy. The crowd popped for Natalya. Cole and Graves talked more about how Montreal has a grim history with the Hart family. Graves said Liv has been taking unnecessary risks lately since losing the title. The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. Liv and Natalya battled one-on-one first.

When Natalya threw Liv into the side of the cage, fans chanted “One more time!” Natalya did. The first to be released from the pod was Rodriguez. When she went after Natalya, fans booed. Rodriguez gave Liv a fallaway slam, which fans cheered. She gave a big boot to Natalya and got booed. With Natalya on Rodriguez’s back, Liv leaped at her. She caught Liv. Natalya sunset flipped them into the side of the cage. All three were down and slow to get up.

Next to enter was Nikki. She sent Liv into the side of the cage. Nikki decided to climb to the top of Carmella’s pod and threw off her ring jacket. She then leaped onto a gathering of her three opponents below. Everyone was down and slow to get up.

Carmella entered next and immediately scored two counts on Morgan and Natalya. She had some heated words for Asuka who was still locked in the pod. Carmella put herself in her pod again. Graves said sometimes you have to blindly support your other half. Rodriguez picked up Nikki and drove her through the wall of the pod that Carmella was taking shelter in. Carmella moved over to another pod and took shelter again. Graves said she’s technically still in the Chamber.

Rodriguez pinned Cross. Liv then leaped off the ropes and landed a Codebreaker. Rodriguez then went after Natalya. Liv leaped off the top of a pod and sunset flipped Rodriguez. Carmella stole the pin attempt, but Rodriguez kicked out.

Asuka entered and went right after Carmella aggressively. Fans chanted “Asuka’s gonna kill you!” Asuka faced Rodriguez next. She locker her in an abdominal stretch. Rodriguez powered out, but Asuka kicked her in the head. Morgan gave Asuka a missile dropkick for a two count. Natalya put Liv in a sharpshooter a minute later. Asuka added an armbar to Liv. Liv passed out and was thus eliminated.

Natalya next put Asuka in a sharpshooter, but Carmella broke it up and pinned Natalya.

It was down to Carmella, Asuka, and Rodriguez 18 minutes in. Asuka and Carmella worked together to kick and pin Rodriguez. Carmella then caught Asuka with a sudden kick for a near fall. Carmella rolled up Asuka, but Asuka reversed it into a submission. Carmella tapped out.

WINNER: Asuka in 19:00 to earn a Raw Title match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid match start to finish. The various personalities got moments to stand out. They hit some innovative spots. The crowd was into Asuka. No surprise she won.) [c]



-A video package aired on the next match.

(2) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. BROCK LESNAR

Graves said this is two alpha males fighting over territory. Fans cheered Lesnar pretty wildly when he came out. Cole talked about their prior two matches and said this is their rubber match. Lesnar overpowered Lashley at the bell. Lashley came back and went for a Hurt Lock a minute in. Lesnar blocked it and gave Lashley an F5 for a two count. The crowd bought in to the near fall. Lesnar hit a second F5 for another near fall. Lashley blocked a third F5 and speared Lesnar. Fans booed, but other fans chanted “Bobby!” He applied the Hurt Lock. Lesnar powered out with the help of a mule kick. The ref called for the bell. Fans booed the finish.

WINNER: Lesnar in 4:00 via DQ.

-Cole said Lesnar couldn’t break the Hurt Lock, so he went low. Lesnar gave the ref an F5 afterward. He gave Lesnar an F5 next. Graves said Lesnar was so desperate, he had to resort to a low blow. Lesnar cleared the announce desk and gave Lashley an F5 onto the table, which collapsed. Fans popped for that. Cole said there’s not a man on the planet as scary as Lesnar.

(Keller’s Analysis: Just a dumb, deflating finish. Don’t book a match if you can’t give a better finish than that. That’s just disrespectful to the anticipation fans had for this match to do that finish after four minutes. WWE doesn’t do that often, but it’s still no excuse. It’s made worse by the fact that Lesnar was the more likable of the two in the build to the match and he did the copout low blow. The crowd didn’t riot or anything, as the post-match rampage by Lesnar seemed to please them well enough.)

-In the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood theme, they aired Seth Rollins doing the famous Joker dancing scene on the outdoor staircase. Becky Lynch (his wife, of course) showed up and asked what he was doing in a strange demonic voice. He said he can’t stop thinking about WrestleMania. Becky said no one can. She asked what was up with the facepaint. Seth said it was exfoliating. He asked what was up with her voice. She said it’s for the man cave. He said he didn’t realize they had a man cave. She said he wouldn’t because she is The Man. Seth agreed and cackled. [c]

-A video package aired on the next match.

(3) EDGE & BETH PHOENIX vs. FINN BALOR & RHEA RIPLEY (w/Dominik Mysterio)

The crowd sang Edge’s song as he entered the ring. Cole talked about him being from Ontario originally. The bell rang 10 minutes into the second hour of the event. Edge and Balor battled initially. Beth and Ripley tagged in next. When they locked up, the crowd chanted “F— you, Dominik!” Graves chastised the Canada fans for their crude chant. He said they have no respect for what Dominik had to endure and said Canada prisons are like Club Med. Beth whipped Ripley into the ringside steps at 4:00. Dominik yelled at her at ringside. Dominik knocked Beth off balance on the top rope. Edge chased Dominik to the back. Graves said Dominik has a curfew. Dominik returned a minute later and egged on fans booing him. Another “F— you, Dominik!” chant rang out.