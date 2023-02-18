Asuka wins Elimination Chamber, heads to WrestleMania

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Asuka defeated Liv Morgan, Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Nikki Cross in the Elimination Chamber and will head to WrestleMania 39 to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Asuka was the last to enter the match, but stole momentum early. In the end, she submitted Carmella to win the match and earn the opportunity at the title.

Bianca Belair has been the Raw Women’s Champion since WrestleMania 38 last year. She has not faced Asuka in a marquee singles match on the WWE main roster.

WrestleMania 39 airs live on Peacock on April 1 and 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Matches for the show have not been announced at this time.

