FREE PODCAST 2/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & McDonald: Final Elimination Chamber hype, Sami homecoming, Morgan vs. Asuka, more (152 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown with callers and emailers and an on-site correspondent. Discussion points include Sami Zayn’s ovation in front of his Montreal crowd, potential Elimination Chamber finishes, women’s division issues on Smackdown, Bray Wyatt silliness, and much more. Enjoy!

