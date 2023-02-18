FREE PODCAST 2/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) NWA Champ Nick Aldis talks wrestling philosophy, growth of New Japan, a crazy A.J. Styles story, why everyone’s goal shouldn’t be WWE, NWA future, more (174 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (February 2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews NWA World Hvt. Champion Nick Aldis, formerly Magnus in TNA Impact Wrestling. This features all three installments that originally were released in February 2018. The topics include:

The novel approach of the NWA and his upcoming “Aldis Crusade” defending the NWA Title 20 times in 60 days and the ring style differences in the diversity of opponents he’d be facing.

Valuing old-school approach and what feedback he is getting.

Austin Idol as his manager, his wrestling philosophy and what common beliefs he disagrees with.

Who his current favorites are.

The path A.J. Styles has taken.

The growth of New Japan’s popularity.

A crazy story about a dinner he recently had with a WWE official regarding Styles.

Why he doesn’t agree that every wrestler’s goal should be to get to WWE.

Why people should remember this conversation in a couple years regarding the future of the NWA.

His thoughts on Impact Wrestling.

His thoughts on the arrival of Jeremy Borash, EC3, and Rockstar Spud in WWE.

And more.

