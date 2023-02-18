LECLAIR’S WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2023 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns vs. Zayn, men’s and women’s Chamber matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2023 REPORT

FEBRUARY 18, 2023

MONTREAL, QB AT BELL CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-The opening video packages interspersed footage hyping the Chamber matches and Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, before transitioning to solo promotion for Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn.

-The show opened on a rafters shot pointed at the WrestleMania sign hanging high above the balcony. Michael Cole welcomed the audience to Montreal as the camera swept past the Chamber structure and toward the announcers desk. Cole mentioned the history of major events on Montreal, most notably the screw job at Survivor Series 1997. He said the city hopes the results are different tonight.

-Samantha Irvin explained the rules for the women’s Elimination Chamber match as the structure continued to lower down toward the ring.

Asuka entered first, to a massive ovation from the crowd. She entered the northeast pod. Carmella followed. Corey Graves said it may come as a shock, but she’s his pick to win. Carmella taunted Asuka through the plexiglass window. She stepped into the northwest pod. Raquel Rodriguez entered third. Graves said he also can’t bet against her. He wondered if tonight could be her first step to becoming a megastar.

Rodriguez passed by both Carmella and Asuka, posing for the crowd and entering the the southwestern pod. Nikki Cross headed to the ring next. She stared down each of the other three women already in their respective pods. Carmella wouldn’t look at her. Nikki pounded her chest before entering the southeastern pod. Cole said the final two women will start the match, noting that there have been multiple winners from both entry point.

Natalya headed to the ring, receiving a strong ovation from her home nation. She leaned into a Canadian flag being held up by a fan at ringside, wrapping herself in it. Cole said that Nattie is rejuvenated and ready. Natalya stared down each of her opponents before stepping through the ropes. Liv Morgan was the final woman to enter, receiving a strong reaction. Cole talked about Morgan’s run in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

(1) ASUKA vs. CARMELLA vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. NIKKI CROSS vs. NATALYA vs. LIV MORGAN – Elimination Chamber match to determine the challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

Liv Morgan and Natalya circled one another as the bell rang. Michael Cole said a new competitor would enter “every few minutes.” Nattie hit a shoulder takedown and smiled at the crowd. Morgan popped to her feet and the two traded quick roll ups for two counts. They returned to their feet and locked up. Natalya slid around the back for a waist lock. Morgan elbowed free. Nattie stumbled to the corner. The two women spilled to the outside. Morgan quickly tossed Natalya into the chain link wall repeatedly. She stomped on Natalya’s back. Nikki Cross was shown clapping from inside her pod.

Morgan tried to stick Natalya’s head through the chain wall. Natalya fought free and tossed Morgan into the plexiglass side of Cross’ pod. Cross stared at her maniacally. The crowd chanted “one more time!” Natalya obliged. Natalya lifted Morgan for a backdrop. Morgan caught her feet on the ropes and spun around, but Natalya dumped her into the chain. The crowd counted down and the first pod opened just after the 3:00 mark. It was Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez went to work on Natalya, dropping her with a short-arm clothesline. She kicked Liv Morgan to the mat, then gave Nattie a waist lock take down. Raquel whipped Morgan to the corner, then tossed Natalya into her. Rodriguez got a running start for a big big splash on both women in the corner. She delivered a Fall-away Slam to Liv Morgan, and kicked Natalya over the ropes to the floor of the chamber. Raquel followed Natalya out, scooping her onto her back and slamming her against the chamber wall repeatedly. Liv tried to jump into the gray, but Rodriguez caught her and slammed them both.

All three women struggled to their feet on the outside. Natalya tossed Morgan through the ropes and set her up for a Sharpshooter. She tried to settle for a Boston Crab instead, but Morgan countered it into a roll up for two. Morgan went for a Code Red off the middle rope, but Raquel caught her out of the air. Morgan still managed to pull her down into double knees just as the crowd began to count down again. Nikki Cross’ pod opened just before the 7:00 mark.

Nikki Cross cornered all three women and hit rapid fire running splashes. She dumped Rodriguez to the outside, then tossed Natalya to join her. Morgan caught Cross with a pump kick. She tried to follow it up with a step-up enziguri, but Cross caught her leg and tossed her out with the rest of the women. Cross shook the chamber wall in excitement. She gave Morgan a slingshot into the plexiglass pod wall. Cross turned her focus to Raquel Rodriguez. She smashed her face against the plexiglass of Carmella’s pod. Carmella taunted her from safety.

Cross climbed to the top of Carmella’s pod and finally removed her ring jacket, slamming it on the steel roof. She dove off the top of it, taking out Rodriguez, Natalya, and Morgan. Natalya and Morgan rolled into the ring. Nikki waved to someone in the crowd as she took a breather against the steel. The clock counted down again, releasing Carmella at around 10:15. She quickly covered Liv Morgan for a two count, then Natalya for another near fall. Carmella went and slammed on Asuka’s pod. “You think I’m scared of you?!” she yelled.

Carmella didn’t notice Nikki Cross sneaking up behind her. Carmella ran back into her own pod and pulled the door shut. Cross continued to stalk her. Rodriguez returned, scooping Nikki up and driving her right through the plexiglass wall. Carmella went on the run again, hiding in an opposide pod. During the replay, Rodriguez pinned and eliminated Nikki Cross at 11:30. Cole apologized for missing it.

Rodriguez went to work on Natalya. She set her up on the top rope and the two began to trade body shots. Nattie slipped off the turnbuckle into Powerbomb position, but Raquel held on. Natalya slipped to the outside. Liv Morgan was waiting on top of Asuka’s pod. She leapt and caught Rodriguez with Code Red. Carmella snuck in to steal a cover, but Raquel managed to kick out. The clock ran down for the final time, unleashing Asuka at the 13:30 mark. The crowd popped big. “Asuka’s gonna kill you!” they chanted as she gave chase on Carmella.

Asuka cornered Carmella against a pod, but Carmella saved herself by ducking a head kick. Asuka connected with the pod and had to limp back in the ring. she shrugged it off and delivered a German Suplex. Asuka rose to meet Rodriguez face to face. The crowd booed Raquel heavily. Asuka climbed the body of Raquel and applied a modified Octopus Stretch, trying to bring Raquel to the mat. Rodriguez held on. Asuka slid down the back and kicked Raquel into the turnbuckle. Asuka turn around and ate a big kick from Liv Morgan cover a cover and two count.

Liv Morgan returned, she shot Natalya toward the ropes and stepped up for Oblivion. Carmella appeared out of nowhere and kicked Liv in the face. Natalya capitalized, turned Morgan over into the Sharpshooter. Morgan fought valiantly, trying to escape. Natalya dragged her back to center. Morgan wouldn’t quit. Asuka returned and applied the Asuka Lock on Morgan. Liv passed out with both submissions simultaneously applied at 16:50.

Natalya and Asuka circled one another. Carmella hit the ring and surprised Natalya with a kick to the face. She covered her for a three count at 17:40. Three women remained. Raquel Rodriguez rejoined the fray. Asuka and Carmella took turns kicking Raquel in the head. Rodriguez finally collapsed. Carmella and Asuka covered her at the same time and scored a three count at 18:45. Carmella kicked Asuka in the head and folded her up for a near fall.

“I’m going to WrestleMania!” Carmella yelled. She and Asuka traded quick roll ups for two counts. Asuka rolled through one and straight into the Asuka Lock. Carmella screamed and tapped out almost immediately.

WINNER: Asuka in 19:37

(LeClair’s Analysis: Recent reporting indicated that WWE views Asuka as a heel internally. I’m not sure if that’s a wise assumption, given the reactions she’s been receiving since her return. Asuka was very clearly the most over woman in this bunch, and I wouldn’t at all be surprised if audiences sided with her against Bianca Belair. This match benefited greatly from a hot crowd from the jump. The reaction helped to hide some of the sloppiness and general choreography that parts of the action exhibited. Raquel Rodriguez, perhaps the dark horse favorite, was given plenty of time for dominant power moves. Generally speaking, I thought she came off about as well as she could, though getting booed heavily when matched up against Asuka should send a clear message that the crowd is not quite ready for her yet, no pun intended.

Liv Morgan has sort of become the division’s “iron woman”, and I think the crowd has come to expect and appreciate that. Similarly to last month’s Rumble match, Morgan started the bout and fought valiantly throughout. She was protected to a certain extent by the pass out finish, though I do think WWE has relied on that finish a bit too frequently. Little else stood out here – the action was quick and entertaining enough, though the Chamber match hardly feels like the dangerous structure it once did. You can’t help but kind of laugh at the recycled plexiglass wall spots every year – they don’t look inherently painful, and the sound of the plexiglass just kind of folding under the weight of wrestlers sounds less like a car crash and more like a toy breaking. I’m all about making the action safer, but it’s hard to to reconcile the stark contrast between the way the announcers sell the structure and how polished it physically appears and sounds.)

After and extended break, Cole tossed to a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley.

-Straight out of the video, Bobby Lashley entered to his usual fireworks display. He still slapped hands with fans at ringside, then played to the crowd as Mike Rome introduced him. Cole asked Graves to explain the disdain between Lashley and Lesnar. Graves said it’s a battle of two alpha males over territory.

Brock Lesnar received a massive star reaction. His demeanor was decidedly “all business.” Graves noted that it’s unlike Lesnar recently to not smile. Brock circled the ring and entered it, never taking his eyes off of Lashley.

(2) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. BROCK LESNAR

Brock Lesnar charged at Bobby Lashley as soon as the bell rang. He man-handled him into the corner, then tossed him to the outside. Lesnar flexed and the crowd popped big. He went outside to retrieve Bobby. Brock tossed him back inside and followed him. Lashley sprang to life and drilled Lesnar with a Spear. He covered for a quick two count. Lashley didn’t let up. he retreated to the corner and waited for Lesnar to stand. Lashley hit a second Spear. The crowd booed.

This time, instead of covering, Lashley stalked Lesnar from behind. He tried to apply the Hurt Lock. Brock overpowered him, hoisted him onto his shoulders, and caught him with an F5. Lesnar covered for a near fall just paid 2:00. The crowd popped big for the move. Lesnar stood up, favoring his ribs. He pulled Lashley to his feet and hit him with a second F5. Lesnar hooked the leg for another near fall. “One more time!” Montreal demanded. Lesnar nodded in agreement.

Lesnar set up for a third F5. Lashley slipped down his back, hit the ropes, and caught Lesnar with a third Spear. The crowd booed loudly. “Get up!” Lashley yelled. Lesnar rose to one knee. Lashley could barely wait, pouncing into the Hurt Lock. Lashley locked it in. Brock gasped for air, but began to fade quickly. He bent over. The crowd willed him on. Lesnar returned to a full vertical base and extended his arms. Lashley didn’t relent. Lesnar kicked behind him, catching Lashley with a low blow. The referee called for the bell.

WINNER: Bobby Lashley in 4:42 by disqualification

Lesnar realized what happened. He grabbed the referee by the shirt, pulled him in and delivered an F5. He pulled Lashley to his feet and gave him another one, too. He tossed Bobby to the outside, then ripped apart the announcers desk. Lesnar gave Lashley an F5 through the announcers desk. Lesnar pulled referee Chad Patton by the leg. He gave him another F5 onto the wreckage of the desk.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Initially, I’d assumed we ere in for some sort of non-finish here to get to another match at WrestleMania. Then, Bray Wyatt insinuated that he’d be challenging the winner. With that in mind, I came into tonight assuming they’d actually be putting this feud to rest. Guess not! This was a typical Brock Lesnar-style main event match. All action from the opening bell, finisher spamming with repeated kick outs. The crowd ate it up. This style has diminishing returns, and I think it’s mostly past its shelf-date, but the crowd’s reaction and short length certainly made it more palatable. I always prefer to avoid the non-finish on a premium live event, and for a moment, it seemed like the crowd was ready to shift the heat to the promotion, but WWE was bailed out by Lesnar’s post-match beat down and table spot. The direction would be quite clear if note for Wyatt’s call out last night. At the very least, I’m intrigued to see what’s next.)

-The first film inspired WrestleMania trailer aired, featuring Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, playing The Joker and Batman, respectively.

-The camera showed George St. Pierre and Ariel Helwani at ringside. Cole called Helwani the most “unbiased” journalist in sports, with much emphasis.

-A video package for Judgment Day vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix aired.

The Judgment Day entered first, Finn Balor and Dominick Mysterio flanking Rhea Ripley. Ripley winked at Balor and gave him a fist bump before leading the group around ringside. She stopped Dominick at the ring post and whispered something in his air. Dominick smiled wide, then posed with her against the apron. Balor stood over them in the ring. The crowd showered them with boos as they paced around the ring.

“You think you know me…” echoed throughout the Bell Centre and the crowd exploded to life. Edge ran from side to side of the sprawling entrance stage, feeding off the frenzied energy of the fans waiting for his signature entrance. Beth Phoenix stood stoically in the center of the stage. Cole noted that it’s been seventeen years since Edge wrestled in Montreal. Graves said he hasn’t lost a step. The crowd sang his theme song back to him, clearly audible well over the arena speakers.

(3) FINN BALOR & RHEA RIPLEY (w/ Dominick Mysterio) vs. EDGE & BETH PHOENIX – Mixed Tag Team match



Edge began the match with Finn Balor. After a quick Irish Whip, Balor caught the veteran with a shoulder tackle. He flexed his arms in front of Beth Phoenix. Finn turned around and ate a tackle from Edge. Edge sent Balor into the corner, then hit him with quick punches to the head. The crowd happily counted along. Edge tagged in Beth Phoenix, necessitating a swap on the heel side. Rhea Ripley stepped in the ring and jawed with Phoenix.

The two women locked up. Rhea hit the ropes and gave Beth a shoulder tackle, but Phoenix barely budged. She and Ripley locked eyes. They began trading hard short-arm clotheslines, neither of them moving much more than an inch. Ripley broke the stalemate with a forearm to the head. Dominick hopped on the apron and whispered something in Ripley’s ear. Phoenix stepped to center and began talking trash again. The crowd opened up a massive “f— you Dominick” chant. Phoenix and Ripley engaged in a test of strength. Ripley broke it with a kick to the stomach. She set up for the Riptide, but Beth easily blocked it.

Phoenix hit the ropes and dropped Rhea with a big clothesline. Rhea rolled to the outside to regroup. Dominick began talking trash, so Beth left the ring to meet him. Dominick led Phoenix right to Ripley, but the Glamazon telegraphed it. She took Ripley down anyway, then tossed her into the ring steps. Ripley rolled back in the ring. Phoenix followed, climbing the turnbuckle. Balor distracted the referee, allowing Dominick to hop onto the apron and trip Beth Phoenix. She fell onto the top turnbuckle. Edge left his post to give chase to Dominick, dropping Balor with a clothesline on the way. Dom made a quick exit up the ramp and disappeared through the curtain. The crowd sang “goodbye” to him.

Rhea and Beth traded blows in the center of the ring. Dominick re-emerged from the back, drawing immense heat and another chant from the crowd. In the ring, Beth caught Rhea with a DDT. She crawled desperately toward Edge. Meanwhile, Finn Balor disappeared under the ring. He re-appeared on the opposite side, just below Edge. Balor ripped Edge to the floor and dropped him, preventing a tag.

Ripley drove Phoenix into the turnbuckle and dragged her to the top turnbuckle. Ripley hooked Beth’s arms, but Phoenix elbowed free atop the precarious corner. Beth chopped Rhea and climbed back up to meet her. She hooked her for a Superplex. “Don’t you do it!” Dominick pleaded from the outside. Phoenix connected with the Superplex, eliciting a big pop from the crowd. The two women were laid out in the center as the match crossed 8:15.

Finn Balor rushed into the ring and pulled Beth Phoenix away from the corner, trying to prevent a tag. While being admonished by the referee, Beth reached her corner anyway, tagging in Edge. Edge dropped Balor with three quick clotheslines. He turned him over into the Edge-ucator. Rhea tried to make the save, but Phoenix speared her. She locked in the hold as well. Ripley and Balor locked arms to prevent one another from tapping out. Dominick hopped on the apron, distracting the referee. Rhea broke free of the hold. Dominick tossed her brass knuckles. Ripley hit Edge in the back of the head with the knuckles. Balor covered Edge. Phoenix was to supposed to make the save, but was late, so Edge kicked out just in time.

Edge and Finn worked each other to the corner, slowly climbing the turnbuckles. Rhea joined the fray and got underneath Edge for a Powerbomb. Beth Phoenix re-emerged opposed them and hooked Balor. The two women delivered tandem Powerbombs to their male opponents. Outside the ring, Dominick retrieved two steel chairs. Rhea dragged Beth to the outside. Mysterio pulled the steel ring steps from their position. Rhea slammed Phoenix’s head against the steel, then set her up for a con-chair-to against the steps. Phoenix slid out of her grasp and tripped her up. Beth hit the Glam-Slam on Ripley on the floor.

Back in the ring, Edge delivered the Edge-cution on Balor. He dove through the middle rope, taking out Dominick Mysterio. Edge pounded the mat, slid in the ring and set up for a Spear. He charged, but Balor caught him with Slingblade. Balor got a running start for a missile dropkick to the corner, but Edge exploded out with a Spear. Phoenix rolled into the ring. Edge hoisted Balor up and he and Beth executed the Shatter Machine for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Edge & Beth Phoenix in 13:48

(LeClair’s Analysis: I’ve been pretty disenchanted by this program for a while, and I think it should’ve probably ended months ago, With that being said, most of the matches are at least enjoyable, and this was certainly no exception. I particularly liked the work between Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix, the latter of whom is still a very talented wrestler who can work extremely well with the current crop of female talent. The result here, to me, is a little curious, if the direction for WrestleMania is to be believed. Edge has consistently bested the Judgment Day every time they have a match, and it doesn’t seem like there’s any juice left to carry them through another premium live event. I’m not sure anyone wants to see another month-plus of the Judgment Day beating down Edge and Beth Phoenix, only to reach the inevitable babyface victory again, and again, and again, and again.)

-Michael Cole talked up the Elimination Chamber press conference, airing immediately after the conclusion of the event.

-Roman Reigns was shown backstage with Paul Heyman at his side. Heyman said there’s “nothing zany” about Montreal. Reigns sipped on his energy drink and stared blankly ahead.

-The chamber structure lowered into place as Mike Rome explained the rules for the men’s Elimination Chamber match. Austin Theory entered first, taking the northwestern pod. Cole noted that the U.S. title has never been defended in an Elimination Chamber match. Graves said Theory is the “forever” champion. Montez Ford entered next, quickly hyping the crowd. Cole said this is Ford’s opportunity to be a breakout singles star. Graves said he and Cole talk regularly about Ford’s potential. Cole said Angelo Dawkins sent out well wishes to his partner earlier in the day. Ford entered the northeastern pod.

Bronson Reed was out next. The camera filmed him from behind. The crowd reacted very minimally. Cole asked Graves if Reed could be the dark horse in the match. “Yes, absolutely, yes,” Graves said emphatically. Bronson entered the southeastern pod. He stared straight across the ring at Austin Theory, pointing at him, “I’m coming for you!” Damian Priest was out next to a similarly subdued reaction from the crowd. Graves said Priest has done most of the heavy lifting for Judgment Day, proving himself weekly. Austin Theory talked some trash as Priest made his rounds to each pod before stepping into the last open unit, on the southwestern end of the ring.

Johnny Gargano was next out, to a respectable reception. Gargano tried to rile the crowd up as he circled the ring and looked into each pod. Johnny shared a fist bump with Montez Ford through the wall of the plexiglass. “Burn it down!” brought the crowd to their feet. Seth Rollins entered last, dancing onto the stage to a serenade from Montreal. Cole noted that Rollins is the most experienced competitor in the match, though he’s only competed in two previous chamber matches.

(4) AUSTIN THEORY (c) vs. MONTEZ FORD vs. BRONSON REED vs. DAMIAN PRIEST vs. JOHNNY GARGANO vs. SETH ROLLINS – Elimination Chamber match for WWE United States Championship