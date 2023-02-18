Logan Paul appears at Elimination Chamber

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Logan Paul made his presence felt at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

With Seth Rollins and Austin Theory as the sole participants left in the bout for the WWE United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Paul hit the ring and connected with a Buckshot Lariat on Seth Rollins. Paul looked to leave the chamber, but then ran back into the ring and hit Rollins with a Stomp. With Rollins down, Austin Theory was able to secure the victory and retain the WWE United States Championship.

This is the second time this year that Logan Paul has cost Rollins a match. Paul eliminated Rollins from the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble Match at the end of January. Previously, Paul lost to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel with Roman’s Undisputed Universal Championship on the line.

Nothing has been made official at this time, but Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles has been heavily rumored.

WrestleMania 39 will air live on Peacock from SoFi Stadium on April 1 and April 2. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.

