New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to California for a major PPV event featuring the New Japan in-ring debut of Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, in the WWE.
When: Saturday February 18, 2023
Where: San Jose Civic Arena in San Jose, CA
How To Watch: Live on Fite TV
NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023 Match Card
- Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone – IWGP Women’s Championship
- Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston
- Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor – Filthy Rules Fight
- The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew – NJPW Openweight Tag Team Championship
- Adrian Quest, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada & Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight, Kushida, The DKC & Volador Jr.
- David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Clark Connors – IWGP Television Championship
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi – IWGP World Championship
