Tony Khan to make important announcement on AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 18, 2023

Tony Khan has important announcement for Dynamite
Tony Khan (photo credit Wade Keller © PWTorch)
Tony Khan will make an “important announcement” on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the news during the Slam Dunk edition of Rampage on Friday night.

There is no indication as to what the announcement will be. Khan will be relaunching ROH television with tapings at the end of the month. AEW will also be running the Revolution PPV event on Sunday March 5. Announced matches for the show include MJF vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match, Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page in a Texas Death Match, Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship, and a fatal four-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

