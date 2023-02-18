News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/17 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Sami soaks up extended cheers from hometown crowd, Gunther defends against Moss, Rousey back in action, Bray makes WrestleMania announcement (23 min.)

February 18, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Sami Zayn soaking up extended cheers from hometown crowd, Gunther defends against Madcap Moss, Ronda Rousey back in action, Bray Wyatt makes a WrestleMania announcement, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders, and more Elimination Chamber hype.

