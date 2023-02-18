SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Edge will face Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw — as long as Theory accepts.

During the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 press conference, Theory issued the open challenge during his time with the media. When Theory left, Edge and Beth Phoenix took the stage and answered questions about their PLE match against The Judgement Day. Before they left, Edge poked a little fun at Theory and said he would accept the challenge as it was in Ottawa — a place he hasn’t wrestled in over 15 years.

Edge & Phoenix defeated Rhea Ripley & Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber. On the same show, Theory defeated Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, and Damian Priest inside of the Elimination Chamber to retain his United States Championship.

During the men’s Elimination Chamber match, Logan Paul appeared and cost Seth Rollins the match, leading to Theory’s victory.

