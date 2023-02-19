FREE PODCAST 2/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: WWE Elimination Chamber post-show, including full breakdown of main event with callers and emailers (97 min.)

News Ticker

February 19, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE with callers and emailers. Topics include the booking of the main event, from the finish and the post-match to the ref bumps and Usos involvement, Lashley’s future, WrestleMania opponents for Theory, and more.

