VIP AUDIO 1/28 – WWE Elimination Chamber PLE Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & LeClair: Reigns vs. Sami in Montreal, Lesnar-Lashley, Chamber matches, Seth imitates Joker scene (64 min.)

February 19, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Elimination Chamber, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch contributor Brandon LeClair to discuss the event starting with an in-depth analysis of the main event between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn – what worked, what didn’t, and whether they should have considered a different finish. Also, analysis of the rest of the matches and the Seth Rollins-Becky Lynch “Joker/Batman” skit hyping WrestleMania in Hollywood.

