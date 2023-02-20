SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes says that Vince McMahon was not ribbing his father, Dusty Rhodes, by dressing him up in yellow polka dots during his run with WWE.

In an interview with the Cheap Heat podcast, Rhodes talked in detail about the relationship between Dusty and Vince.

“I don’t believe he took it out on him,” Rhodes said of Vince putting Dusty in the polka dot gear. “If you hear it from Vince himself, he just thought he (Dusty) was past his prime, so let’s do some fun stuff. When I try to tell fans that the polka dots wasn’t a rib, it’s one of those things where they will argue with me on it. I don’t wanna argue about this stuff. Hey, however you feel.

“I like the narrative about the McMahons maybe pushing the Rhodes a bit,” Cody said. “It’s a fun narrative. There also might be some truth in it. There might be.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

In this interview, Cody revealed that Dusty Rhodes made the most money of his career during his time with WWE.

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match and will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. WrestleMania 39 airs live on PPV on April 1 and April 2. Other announced matches for the show include Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

