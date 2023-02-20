News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review latest UFC Fight Night headlined by Erin Blanchfield vs. Jessica Andrade, preview Ryan Spann vs. Nikita Krylov, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, more (89 min.)

February 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night headlined by Erin Blanchfield vs. Jessica Andrade. They give a brief preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Ryan Spann vs. Nikita Krylov. Rick gives a preview of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury. The show closes with Robert and Rick giving their thoughts on WWE’s Elimination Chamber PLE.

