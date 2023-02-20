John Cena set to appear on March episode of WWE Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced on Monday morning that John Cena would be appearing on the March 6 episode of WWE Raw from Boston. The news dropped inside of the ticket information for the show at TD Gardens arena.

Cena last appeared on WWE television during the December 30 edition of Smackdown. On that show, Cena teamed with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. Owens and Cena secured the victory in the bout, which was the only one of the year for Cena. Prior to this match, Cena appeared one other time — a celebration of his 20 year career on Monday Night Raw — but did not wrestle.

In 2021, Cena had a summer run with WWE that culminated in a match with Roman Reigns at Summerslam. During that run, Cena worked multiple episode of television and a chunk of house show dates as well.

WWE has not announced what Cena will be doing on the show when he appears. Other matches and segments for that episode of Raw have not been announced at this time.

