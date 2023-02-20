Kenny Omega talks pro wrestling and aging

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega says that age has made him more gun-shy in a wrestling ring compared to his younger years as a performer. In an interview with Swerve Strickland on the Swerve City podcast, Omega talked wrestling at an older age and the changes that come along with it.

“There are thoughts that don’t even cross his mind, and because they don’t cross his mind, he’s able to commit wholeheartedly into something so crazy he could end his own career,” Omega said of Will Ospreay’s mindset compared to his at his age. “Whereas now that I’m too old and I’ve seen so many terrible things in my life. The hamster wheel is always turning, and it’s like, I get gun-shy sometimes. Now, sometimes it’s like, ‘Oh, boy.’ I’m in the thick of it. I’m actually in this match and I know I’ve gotta do this thing, or might do this thing, and I’m getting scared. I need to get that out of me. That’s sort of like one of the cruxes of getting older. You know what I mean? It’s getting older, wiser, but at the same time, you kind of get a little soft a little bit.”

Omega and Ospreay wrestled each other Wrestle Kingdom 17 for the IWGP United States Championship. Omega won the match and has been champion ever since. Omega also is a World Trios Champion in AEW along with The Young Bucks. The trio defeated Top Flight & AR Fox to retain their Trios Championships on last week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

CATCH-UP: Cody addresses Vince McMahon putting Dusty Rhodes in polka dots for WWE run