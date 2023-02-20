VIP AUDIO 2/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-12-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week including Molly Holly’s response to Playboy offer, Lesnar lawsuit, ROH 3rd Anniversary, Rock’s future in wrestling (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the February 12, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring details on the latest ROH happenings, Molly Holly’s newspaper coverage and her reaction to a Playboy offer, and the Hot Five Stories of the Week (Amy Weber, Lesnar, ROH-Feinstein, ROH 3rd Anniversary, No Way Out preview, Rock’s future in wrestling). Also, McNeill also talks about the Indy Show of the Week and the results of the Question of the Week (“What should the theme song of WrestleMania 21 be?”).

