WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is in the books and now the official Road to WrestleMania is on starting with this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

When: Monday February 20, 2023

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE Raw 2/20 Full Match Card

Edge vs. Austin Theory – WWE United States Championship

Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

