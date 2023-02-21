ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: Jon Moxley and Powerhouse Hobbs – Evaluating a main eventer and potential rising star

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jon Moxley

Background: Moxley debuted for AEW May 2019 at the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV, setting a marker for what was to come with a post-match attack on main eventers Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. The former WWE “Lunatic Fringe” was perhaps the hottest free agent in professional wrestling and cemented himself as a top tier attraction in the fledgling AEW from the outset.

Journey: Unshackled by stylistic limitations from his former employer, Moxley indulged his grappling preferences with a number of hard-hitting and bloody battles. An AEW World Title win followed before the pandemic struck and AEW’s momentum stuttered. To Moxley’s credit, he led his new company through uncharted waters and into the Empty Arena Era, proving Moxley to be a force of nature both inside and outside the ropes. A 277 day title reign followed before dropping the company’s most prestigious title to Omega.

Hard times followed as injuries took their toll and a well-publicized battle with alcoholism ensued. Moxley returned rejuvenated, visibly healthier and seemingly keen to take a leadership role in the company. An opportunity to be that leader arose when AEW encountered tumultuous times in the chaotic summer of 2022. Title belt hot potato with the divisive C.M. Punk once again lent into Moxley’s reliable reputation, though it was the red-hot MJF who ultimately slithered away with the prize last November.

So where does Jon Moxley go from here? Has his AEW career peaked and is he now tainted by two short and unfocused title reigns in 2022?

Future: There is no doubting that Moxley remains one of AEW’s top stars. He is a draw to the casual fan who remember him as one third of the hugely successful Shield faction in WWE and he continues to appeal to the more hardcore (both in interest and wrestling style) which AEW seemingly caters to.

Moxley personally appears to be creatively fulfilled and can continue to be in and around the main event mix for years to come. Perhaps, though, Moxley would benefit from the much-discussed vacation. Time away from AEW after his upcoming clash with “Hangman” Adam Page could refresh Moxley and elevate Hangman again in the process.

A Moxley return in the summer with another dream match at the yet to be announced Forbidden Door II event or a long-term program with a potential successo – be it Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Darby Allin, or even a return to the incredible in ring chemistry with stable mate Wheeler Yuta – could potentially spike interest in Moxley once again.

Verdict: There’s still so much more Moxley can achieve in AEW. Years of eye-catching feuds can still be part of his tenure. In the meantime, though, Tony Khan, please find a way to give this the man his vacation!

Powerhouse Hobbs

Background: The former Will Hobbs smashed onto the national scene with several impressive performances on AEW television in September 2020. A contract from Tony Khan soon followed and Hobbs was swiftly aligned with Team Taz to continue his wrestling education.

Journey: Singles matches against Brian Cage and most notably C.M. Punk were the next chapter in the “Book of Hobbs” as well as PPV tag team and multi-man matches which further showcased the heavyweight’s unique look and power-based arsenal.

Perhaps Hobbs’s most prominent feud was against former stablemate Ricky Starks. An aggrieved Hobbs blindsided Starks, re-injuring the New Orleans native’s previously injured neck. The feud concluded with a dominant PPV win for Hobbs followed by a return loss to Starks in a “Lights Out” match at the Dynamite “Grand Slam 2022” event.

Hobbs’s last in-ring appearance was in November in a three-way dance losing effort for the TNT title. Sporadic video packages have followed as Powerhouse took the viewer on a tour of his life outside wrestling, introducing real-life tales of a tragic upbringing. In recent weeks, though, these video packages have been notable in their absence.

Future: Powerhouse Hobbs has an incredible upside and absolutely brings something different to a crowded AEW roster. Hobbs has an authenticity that many on the roster lack. He has an incredibly inspirational story if Tony Khan wanted to utilize Hobbs as the conquering babyface, though he also has the size, the look, and the believability to be a genuinely menacing heel.

His physicality in the ring would make him a credible threat to any sympathetic babyface and big man clashes with Miro, Brody King, Eddie Kingston, or a renewal of his feud with Wardlow could be compelling. There is so much untapped potential for Powerhouse Hobbs and, with age on his side, he could be an asset to AEW for years to come.

Verdict: It feels as though the “Book of Hobbs” is only on its introduction. Stability and consistency is the key from a booking perspective and the ceiling for Powerhouse Hobbs is high. Is there lost momentum, though, with the start-and-stop push for him so far?

(All Elite Assessment is a new weekly feature here at PWTorch.com by Dan Allanson taking a look at a current top tier star and also someone lower on the card who may rise or fall in coming months and years.)