SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line next week during WWE Raw.

The current champions, Damage CNTRL, joined Bayley this week on her Ding Dong, Hello talk show. During their appearance, they were praised for holding the titles for over 100 days, but were then confronted by Becky Lynch. Lynch said that she wanted to walk into WrestleMania as a tag team champion, but was ridiculed by Bayley for not having a partner. At that moment, Lita came out and joined Lynch opposite Damage CNTRL in the ring.

https://twitter.com/Iyo_SkyWWE/status/1627876360721948672

Lynch and Lita challenged Damage CNTRL to a title match next week and Bayley accepted on behalf of Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. Adam Pearce made the match official later in the show. Lita came to Lynch’s aid during her steel cage match with Bayley on WWE Raw a couple weeks ago.

CATCH-UP: 2/20 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Cody-Heyman segment, Sami vs. Corbin, Theory vs. Edge, more