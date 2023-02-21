FREE PODCAST 2/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: On-site report from Ottawa, reaction to Omos challenging Lesnar, Sami-KO exchange, Theory vs. Edge, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch. They discuss the prospects of Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match at WrestleMania. Then they talk to an on-site correspondent who attended Raw in Ottawa for crowd reaction details and off-air happenings. Then they cover a wide array of topics and answer email questions about the Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn segment, the Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman segment, the Bobby Lashley character, Edge challenging Austin Theory, and much more.
