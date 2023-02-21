FREE PODCAST 2/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss how WrestleMania and AEW Revolution are shaping up, Reigns-Sami fallout, Rampage viewership, AEW concerns, Mailbag, more (187 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- How the WrestleMania line-up is shaping up.
- How the AEW Revolution line-up is shaping up.
- Concerns regarding the wind behind the sails of AEW at launch tapering off and whether Tony Khan’s booking is prepared for that.
- Potential of Kenny Omega leaving AEW and going to WWE>
- Tony Khan-Ariel Helwani.
- Mailbag questions on an array of topics mixed in throughout.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply