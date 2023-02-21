FREE PODCAST 2/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss how WrestleMania and AEW Revolution are shaping up, Reigns-Sami fallout, Rampage viewership, AEW concerns, Mailbag, more (187 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

How the WrestleMania line-up is shaping up.

How the AEW Revolution line-up is shaping up.

Concerns regarding the wind behind the sails of AEW at launch tapering off and whether Tony Khan’s booking is prepared for that.

Potential of Kenny Omega leaving AEW and going to WWE>

Tony Khan-Ariel Helwani.

Mailbag questions on an array of topics mixed in throughout.

