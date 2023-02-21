News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss how WrestleMania and AEW Revolution are shaping up, Reigns-Sami fallout, Rampage viewership, AEW concerns, Mailbag, more (187 min.)

February 21, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • How the WrestleMania line-up is shaping up.
  • How the AEW Revolution line-up is shaping up.
  • Concerns regarding the wind behind the sails of AEW at launch tapering off and whether Tony Khan’s booking is prepared for that.
  • Potential of Kenny Omega leaving AEW and going to WWE>
  • Tony Khan-Ariel Helwani.
  • Mailbag questions on an array of topics mixed in throughout.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*