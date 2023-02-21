Nikki Bella says she misses wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE Divas Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella, says that she misses pro wrestling.

In an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, Bella talked about missing the wrestling business, when she gets the itch to return to the ring, and what keeps her away.

“I miss it a lot,” Bella said of professional wrestling and WWE. “Every time I go do cardio and I put on my music, I’m thinking storylines and cutting promos. I miss it. I miss it so much. I watch every now and then and it’s only the women’s stuff. But, it’s like, I’ll watch certain matches, and I’m like, ‘Oh. That’d be so fun to be a part of.’ But yeah, I wish I could be back in WWE. I would love to go back to do things, but it’s just different when you’re a mom.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Nikki Bella is a two-time WWE Divas Champion and entered the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her sister Brie in 2020. Nikki last appeared for WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble. At that event, she participated in the women’s Royal Rumble match — a bout that was won by Ronda Rousey.

Most recently, Bella appeared as one of the hosts of the Barmageddon game show on the USA Network. A special reality series called Nikki Bella Says I Do will air this year and document Bella’s wedding.

