VIP AUDIO 2/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Which matches will close out WrestleMania? Is Kenny Omega a good fit for WWE? Rampage ratings, Mutoh’s final match, Sasha, Okada, Chamber review, Heyman-Cody, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:

What should AEW about their diminishing fan interest in Rampage on Fridays?

Would Kenny Omega be a big loss for AEW and big gain for WWE? Would it be better fit for Kenny at this point?

The latest on Sasha Banks/Mercedes Monet.

Reaction to Keiji Mutoh’s retirement and the post-match with Masa Chono.

Thoughts on Okada’s match and the notable finishing sequence.

Reaction to Elimination Chamber and the latest Road to WrestleMania developments including the Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn finish, the Sami-Kevin Owens interaction on Raw, and the Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman promo, among other topics.

Which matches will close each night of WrestleMania?

A closing note on Jeremy Strong’s latest clothing accessory choice.

And more sprinkled throughout.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO