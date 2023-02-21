VIP AUDIO 2/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Which matches will close out WrestleMania? Is Kenny Omega a good fit for WWE? Rampage ratings, Mutoh’s final match, Sasha, Okada, Chamber review, Heyman-Cody, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:
- What should AEW about their diminishing fan interest in Rampage on Fridays?
- Would Kenny Omega be a big loss for AEW and big gain for WWE? Would it be better fit for Kenny at this point?
- The latest on Sasha Banks/Mercedes Monet.
- Reaction to Keiji Mutoh’s retirement and the post-match with Masa Chono.
- Thoughts on Okada’s match and the notable finishing sequence.
- Reaction to Elimination Chamber and the latest Road to WrestleMania developments including the Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn finish, the Sami-Kevin Owens interaction on Raw, and the Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman promo, among other topics.
- Which matches will close each night of WrestleMania?
- A closing note on Jeremy Strong’s latest clothing accessory choice.
- And more sprinkled throughout.
