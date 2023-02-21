VIP AUDIO 2/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on TNA Against All Odds (2-13-2005): Keller, McNeill, Caldwell rate and review event including stellar Styles-Daniels match, run-ins by Waltman and Gunn, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 13, 2005 TNA Against All Odds PPV Roundtable. In this 37-minute post-PPV Audio Roundtable, PWTorch editor Wade Keller, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, and Torch contributor and TNA Impact reporter James Caldwell discuss TNA’s Against All Odds PPV from a wide variety of perspectives, discussing each match in-depth including the stellar A.J. Styles-Christopher Daniels match, looking ahead toward the next two PPVs, analysis of the run-ins by Sean Waltman and Billy Gunn, who is most underutilized right now, and more.

