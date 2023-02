WWE NXT 2/21 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE NXT Roadblock is on the horizon and an NXT Championship match with a former WWE Champion headlines this week’s episode of television.

When: Tuesday February 21, 2023

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

WWE NXT 2/21 Match Card

Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal – NXT Championship

Indi Hartwell and Jacy Jayne face-off in the ring

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Gallus – Non-Title Match

Alba Fyre vs. Ivy Nile

