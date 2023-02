AEW Dynamite 2/22 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan will make a major announcement on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite just weeks ahead of Revolution on PPV.

When: Wednesday February 22, 2023

Where: Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 2/22 Match Card

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

T0ny Khan makes a huge announcement

Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta – All-Atlantic Championship

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

Bryan Danielson speaks

Tag Team Battle Royal

Christian Cage sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone

