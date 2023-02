FREE PODCAST 2/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood talk Greyson Waller calling out Shawn Michaels, Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal, Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss Greyson Waller calling out Shawn Michaels, Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal, Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre, Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner, Gallus vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, Indi Hartwell vs. Jacy Jayne, Chase U vs. Dyad, Trick, and more.

