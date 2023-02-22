FREE PODCAST 2/22 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (2-15-2018) Ric Flair’s latest bad judgment, keys to WWE Network growth, rivals to WWE who eventually joined, New Day gimmick (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-15-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Bruce Mitchell who talked about New Day’s pancakes gimmick and its racist history, Ric Flair’s latest bad judgment, keys to WWE Network growth, why WWF hated Dusty Rhodes in 1980s and a look at other former competing promoters/bookers and how they fared including Jerry Lawler, Harley Race, Paul Heyman, and Eric Bischoff, plus some Smackdown reaction including the U.S. Title and Top Ten Rankings.

