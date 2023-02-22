Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023 Full Match Card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling returns to PPV on Impact Plus with No Surrender featuring multiple championship matches and grudge clashes.

When: Friday February 24, 2023

Where: Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch: Live on Impact Plus

Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023 Match Card

Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann – Impact World Championship

Mickie James vs. Masha Slamovich – Impact Knockouts Championship

PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. Heath vs. Steve Maclin – Impact World Championship number one contender match

Joe Hendry vs. Moose – Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship

The Death Dollz vs. The Hex – Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Bullet Club vs. Time Machine

Kon vs. Frankie Kazarian

