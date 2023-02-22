SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says that running AEW back-to-back in cities far apart from one another is a high cost and why they’ve spent time in midwest and east coast markets.

In an interview with the Phoenix News Times, Khan spoke about the touring strategy of AEW, hitting west coast markets and more.

“Well, to your point, we have a lot of cities where we’d run events since the launch of AEW and with the hauling [of the ring setup and other gear], there can be a high cost to running events back-to-back that are far apart in terms of geographic proximity,” Khan said of the company touring strategy, “So it’s been really great having more west coast events, including some of the markets [where] we’ve debuted this year, like Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco coming up [for AEW Revolution] on March 5, and, of course, Phoenix, this week for Dynamite and Rampage.

“We started doing more live West Coast events,” Khans said. “Again, like I was saying before, we had planned to do a number of these West Coast cities in 2020, and our touring schedule got pushed back, and everyone was trying to get the same dates when we went back on the road. It was very important to us to make a great debut in Phoenix for AEW. I think it’s a certainty that we’ll be returning after this because the interest in the debut has been tremendous.”

AEW Dynamite 2/22 Full Match Card

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

T0ny Khan makes a huge announcement

Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta – All-Atlantic Championship

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

Bryan Danielson speaks

Tag Team Battle Royal

Christian Cage sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone

This week on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan will be making a major announcement. Khan told the Phoenix News Times that it’s something “great for the company.”

CATCH-UP: Vince McMahon not back involved with WWE creative