Vince McMahon not back involved with WWE creative

WWE Executive Chairman, Vince McMahon, is not currently back involved with WWE creative.

Unconfirmed reports on Wednesday indicated that McMahon may once again be involved in the process that he left behind in July. PWTorch Editor, Wade Keller, is reporting that he was told flat out that McMahon is not back involved with creative. “I was told flat out today that Vince McMahon is not back involved in WWE Creative,” Keller reported on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Vince McMahon retired from WWE in the summer of 2022 amid allegation of sexual misconduct by multiple women and a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments made to WWE employees with whom he reportedly had affairs with.

McMahon returned to the company in January of this year as Executive Chairman of the Board. Soon after his return, Stephanie McMahon resigned as Co-CEO of the company. In his absence, Paul (Triple H) Levesque has been in control of WWE creative as the WWE’s Chief Content Officer.

McMahon reportedly returned to the WWE in order to oversee a potential sale of the business and media rights negotiations for the WWE Raw and Smackdown television properties.

WWE reported yesterday that its most recent PLE, Elimination Chamber, broke company records for viewership, gate, and merchandise. The event was headlined by Roman Reigns defending his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn and two Elimination Chamber matches.

