VIP AUDIO 1/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Lesnar-WWE lawsuit, five star rating for Styles-Daniels on TNA PPV, thoughts on Raw and Smackdown from Japan, UFC’s breakthrough PPV format previous week, Amy Weber (18 min.)

The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce covers these topics:

The TNA Against All Odds PPV including his rave five star review for A.J. Styles vs. Christopher Daniels.

The Brock Lesnar lawsuit

The Amy Weber controversy from last week

UFC’s break-through PPV last week and how it worked so well because its format resembled pro wrestling.

Thoughts on Raw and Smackdown from Japan.

