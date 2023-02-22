VIP AUDIO 2/22 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Vince McMahon creative input update, WWE Raw ratings compared to year ago, Sami and Cody talk about Reigns matches, Elimination Chamber records, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at various news stories including whether Vince McMahon is back involved in WWE Creative, WWE Raw and Smackdown ratings including how Raw compares to one year ago, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes talk about their Roman Reigns matches, Elimination Chamber sets various records, XFL ratings, Kurt Angle healthy update, John Cena’s scheduled return to WWE TV, Sonya Deville engagement, Montez Ford-Bianca Belair share Valentine’s Day plans, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO