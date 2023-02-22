WWE announces WrestleMania presenting partners

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced that Snickers and WWE 2K23 will be presenting partners of WrestleMania 39. The company revealed the news in a press release on their website. Both companies were presenting partners at last year’s WrestleMania 38 event in Dallas.

“The SNICKERS brand is thrilled to be back as one of the presenting sponsors of WrestleMania 39,” said Ray Amati, Director of Media, Mars Wrigley. “Over the years we have seen the passion of WWE fans and know they are always hungry for high quality entertainment, which we look forward to delivering alongside our partners. SNICKERS will continue to be a solution for fans when they feel out of sorts before, during or after WrestleMania.

Mars, Take-Two Interactive and @WWE announced today that @SNICKERS and @WWEgames 2K23 will return as joint presenting partners of #WrestleMania, which takes place Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023 at @SoFiStadium in Los Angeles. FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/c8qiAq2OK9 pic.twitter.com/GyjO5QFc75 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 22, 2023

“We’re excited to come back even stronger and co-present WrestleMania 39 with SNICKERS as we tag team for WWE’s biggest event of the year,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “Like our WWE 2K23 cover Superstar, John Cena, we’ll ‘Never Give Up’ as we take on SNICKERS head-to-head and provide fans with engaging content leading up to the main event matches.

“Last year we brought together two of our most-tenured brand partners for WrestleMania and it’s exciting to continue the partnership as WrestleMania goes Hollywood in April,” said Craig Stimmel, WWE Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Partnerships.”

WrestleMania 39 will air live on Peacock on April 1 and April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

