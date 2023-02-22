WWE Raw Ratings Report: Viewership tops 2 million, year-over-year comparisons, key demo ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (2/20) averaged 2.006 million viewers. The first hour averaged 2,186 million, the second hour 2.065 million, and the third hour 1.768 million. The first-to-third hour dropoff was higher than usual at 418,000; the prior 20 weeks averaged a first-to-third hour dropoff of 300,000 viewers.

Only two other episodes of Raw have averaged over 2 million viewers since the Sept. 5, 2022 episode.

Raw drew a 1.41 cable rating, up from the 1.27 rating one year ago this week. The average rating through eight weeks this year is 1.28. The average through eight weeks last year was 1.16.

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.56 rating overall. Each hour of Raw landed in the top three spots on all of cable TV in that key demo on Monday night. The average 18-49 demo rating after eight weeks this year is 0.53.