Adam Cole return to the ring announced on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole will return to the ring for AEW next month.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole participated in Tony Khan’s major company announcement. Cole revealed that AEW had signed on to air a special All Access show beginning in March that would showcase and highlight backstage happenings around AEW. He said that he’d be a part of that new show, but that he would make his in-ring return on the same night that the show premieres. AEW: All Access will air immediately following Dynamite on TBS beginning in March. An exact date was not released by the company.

Adam Cole has been out of action since the Forbidden Door PPV event last summer. During an IWGP World Championship Match against Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and Adam Page. Cole suffered a serious concussion during the match and has not wrestled since.

Cole debuted with AEW in the late summer of 2021. He debuted at the All Out PPV event and has had major AEW matches with Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, and others since joining. Cole did not reveal who his opponent would be for his return match.

CATCH-UP: 2/22 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Tony Khan’s announcement, Tag Team Battle Royal, Acclaimed vs. Bill & Moriarty, plus Saraya, Christian, Danielson