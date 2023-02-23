AEW announces new all access show to air after Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan announced on Wednesday during Dynamite that a new company show will begin airing in March on TBS. AEW: All Access will be a behind the scenes look into the company and will air immediately following Dynamite each week. The series will debut in March, but a premiere date was not revealed.

“TBS has green lit its first new unscripted series of 2023, further expanding its All Elite Wrestling franchise with “AEW: All Access” – a follow-doc from the perspectives of the league’s biggest stars,” the company wrote in a press release. “The new series, which was just announced during another red-hot episode of TBS’ “AEW: Dynamite,” is slated to premiere this March.

“Billed as the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for fans, the series will feature Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston along with AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. Each episode will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top, and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches.”

“AEW: All Access” will complement TBS and TNT’s portfolio of top-rated wrestling content, including “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” respectively.

The announcement of “All Access” was Tony Khan’s major announcement on this week’s show. Khan utilized Adam Cole to share the news. Cole revealed that not only would he be featured on the show, he’d also return to the ring on the day that it airs.

